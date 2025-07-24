Woody joins Chairman Steve Parish, Josh Harris, David Blitzer as a partner and director of the club. Woody Johnson – an American businessman who is co-owner of the New York Jets – has also now signed the Premier League’s Owners’ Charter.

On completion of the deal Woody Johnson said: “I am honoured and privileged to be joining the ownership group of Crystal Palace Football Club. It is an organisation with a proud history, tradition, and deep roots in English football in South London, which I came to admire during my time as U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom.

"Eagles fans have demonstrated extraordinary loyalty, passion, and unwavering dedication and I am excited to meet and get to know them.

"I have great respect for Steve Parish and the leadership he has provided over the years. I look forward to working with him and the entire ownership group to build on the club’s recent successes and help shape an exciting future for Crystal Palace.

"This is more than an investment - it’s a commitment to realising the vision for the club, the community, and the culture around Selhurst Park.”

Chairman Steve Parish said: “At this exciting time for Crystal Palace, we are delighted to be welcoming Woody to the ownership of the Football Club, and we very much look forward to working alongside him to build on our historic recent success moving forwards.”