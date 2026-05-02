Jo Potter's side went into the final day knowing that three points would secure them automatic promotion, regardless of results elsewhere – whilst should the stars align, a shot at the league title was also possible.

But whilst Birmingham's win over Charlton at the Valley meant the trophy is bound for the Midlands, Palace's excellent 6-1 win over Portsmouth secured second place in WSL2 – and, with it, an immediate return to the top-flight!

Promotion caps a sensational turnaround in Palace Women's season, with the Eagles winning 12 of their 14 matches since mid-November – with just a single defeat in that time – to propel themselves back into the top league.

On that run, the Eagles were seemingly unstoppable, scoring 32 times and conceding just 12, to earn their place back in the big time.

Potter's Palace peaked at the perfect time and now finish the season in second place, having only entered the top two on the final day!

This result also means that Palace have secured automatic promotion to the Women's Super League for the 2026/27 season - where they will take on the likes of Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea.

For now, however, let the party begin in South London – WE ARE GOING UP!