Head of Women’s Football, Grace Williams, said: “I’d like to welcome Laura to Crystal Palace – everybody here is very excited about her appointment as head coach.

“Throughout a meticulous recruitment process, Laura impressed us with her experience within, and knowledge and understanding of, the game. She possesses a stand-out attitude in terms of valuing, respecting and developing her players, and an exciting vision of what she wants to implement, and how.

“I’m looking forward to the opportunity to work with Laura as we look to rebuild this club into the professional game and build upon all of Palace’s progress so far in competing at the top end of the Women’s Championship.”

Laura Kaminski commented: “It’s a great opportunity and an honour to join Crystal Palace, and I’m looking forward to getting started straight away and getting out onto the grass for pre-season.

“My first impressions of the club have been fantastic. The club’s facilities are amazing but, most importantly, they’re filled with people who are proud and passionate to work for this Football Club.

“I’ll be working with a group of very talented players, which gives me a great starting point to pick up from. I want to play intense football with a good tempo, but I also want to be an organised side who are disciplined and adaptable to the league that we play in.

“This club has a fantastic fanbase – one of the best in the league. I’m looking forward to meeting them, and I want to give them some fantastic football to watch week after week.

“I have to get to know the players first and foremost and then, longer-term, I look forward to working with Grace to make this club successful, sustainable and competitive at the highest levels in the future.”