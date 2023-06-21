The club would like to thank Rianna Dean, Hollie Olding and Emily Wilson-White upon the expiry of their contracts.

Dean joined Palace at the start of last season and made 11 appearances in all competitions, scoring twice as the Eagles secured a second consecutive top five finish, while Wilson-White joined in March as defensive cover and proved a valued member of the first-team unit.

Olding, meanwhile, chipped in with three goals of her own in 19 appearances – including two fine finishes nominated for the club’s Goal of the Season award.

While Isabella Sibley and Leanne Cowan’s contracts are both expiring, the club will continue to offer them medical support and rehabilitation until they return to fitness. We wish them both the best of luck with their recoveries.

The full list of retained players can be found below.

Retained

Chloe Arthur

Paige Bailey-Gayle

Annabel Blanchard

Aimee Everett

Anna Filbey

Fliss Gibbons

Elise Hughes

Natalia Negri

Ellie Noble

Kirsten Reilly

Discussions ongoing

Polly Doran

Shauna Guyatt

Coral Haines

Annabel Johnson

Fran Kitching

Molly Sharpe

Hope Smith

Lizzie Waldie

Injury support

Isabella Sibley

Leanne Cowan

Released