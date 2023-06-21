The club would like to thank Rianna Dean, Hollie Olding and Emily Wilson-White upon the expiry of their contracts.
Dean joined Palace at the start of last season and made 11 appearances in all competitions, scoring twice as the Eagles secured a second consecutive top five finish, while Wilson-White joined in March as defensive cover and proved a valued member of the first-team unit.
Olding, meanwhile, chipped in with three goals of her own in 19 appearances – including two fine finishes nominated for the club’s Goal of the Season award.
While Isabella Sibley and Leanne Cowan’s contracts are both expiring, the club will continue to offer them medical support and rehabilitation until they return to fitness. We wish them both the best of luck with their recoveries.
The full list of retained players can be found below.
Retained
- Chloe Arthur
- Paige Bailey-Gayle
- Annabel Blanchard
- Aimee Everett
- Anna Filbey
- Fliss Gibbons
- Elise Hughes
- Natalia Negri
- Ellie Noble
- Kirsten Reilly
Discussions ongoing
- Polly Doran
- Shauna Guyatt
- Coral Haines
- Annabel Johnson
- Fran Kitching
- Molly Sharpe
- Hope Smith
- Lizzie Waldie
Injury support
- Isabella Sibley
- Leanne Cowan
Released
- Rianna Dean
- Hollie Olding
- Emily Wilson-White