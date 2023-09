The match has been rescheduled on compassionate grounds following the tragic passing of Maddy Cusack last week.

The thoughts and condolences of everybody at the club are with Maddy’s friends, family, teammates and colleagues at this difficult time.

A new date for the rescheduled match will be announced in due course.

Supporters are able to retain their tickets for the rearranged fixture, or contact the box office to request a refund.