The 18-year-old forward – who last summer became the youngest-ever player, male or female, to represent the Republic of Ireland at a FIFA World Cup finals tournament – joins the club on a permanent transfer from Glasgow City for an undisclosed fee, signing until 2026.

Larkin was born in Ringsend, a suburb of Dublin, and began her senior footballing career with League of Ireland Women’s Premier League club Shelbourne, scoring on her debut at just 16 years of age in June 2021, and featuring in the 2021 FAI Women’s Cup Final.

An even more successful 2022 followed for Larkin, who won her first two senior international caps in February; scored her first senior international goal against Georgia in June; and subsequently helped Shelbourne to a League and Cup double.

Larkin then moved to Shamrock Rovers, where she scored nine times in 16 appearances; featured in all three of her country’s World Cup finals matches in Australia; and transferred to Glasgow City, where she has since scored twice.

The technically-gifted forward now moves to south London and links up with fellow Irish internationals Hayley Nolan and Izzy Atkinson, another January arrival, at Crystal Palace.

On her arrival, Larkin said: "I'm absolutely buzzing and I can't wait to get started with the girls.

"The facilities are unbelievable and it's my dream to play in English football. I'm looking forward to settling into the club and getting closer to the girls, focusing on my football, enjoying it and hopefully developing more as a player."

Head coach Laura Kaminski added: “We’re delighted to welcome Abbie, a player of enormous talent and potential, to Crystal Palace.

“We feel that she will be an excellent addition to our existing forward options, and we look forward to working with her to further her – and the team’s – exciting development.”

Everyone at Palace would like to welcome Abbie to south London, and wish her the very best for her spell with the club.