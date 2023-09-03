A box-to-box midfielder of huge potential, 17-year-old Potter captained England’s Under-17s side to the semi-finals of the UEFA Women’s U17 Euros in Estonia this summer, playing alongside fellow new Palace arrival Araya Dennis.

First playing with local side Southwark Cribbs FC, Potter was soon scouted by Arsenal and joined the north London team at U11s level.

In more recent times, Potter has starred for Chelsea’s Under-21s side, leading to her penning professional terms with the Blues. She now links up with Palace to gain valuable first-team experience and continue her development in the Women’s Championship.

Head coach Laura Kaminski said: “It’s fantastic to welcome Lexi, a highly promising player who captains her country in her age group, to Palace. We’re excited to work with her to further her – and the club’s – progression together."

Potter, alongside Dennis, could be in line to make her Palace debut when the Eagles head to Birmingham City this afternoon (Sunday, 3rd September, 15:00 BST kick-off). The match will be streamed live on the FA Player.