The Eagles have started the 23/24 Championship season in blistering form and, following Sunday's 6-1 win over London City Lionesses, are comfortably the top scorers in the division, with an incredible 23 goals in just six games!

Laura Kaminski's Palace also boast the second-best defensive record in the Championship, conceding just five times, and have yet to face defeat within 90 minutes this season.

September saw the League Managers' Association name Kaminski the Championship's Manager of the Month, and Palace's 9-1 win over Durham the Utilita Performance of the Week.

Palace's opponents at Selhurst will be Southampton, who currently sit top of the table, ahead by a point – but having played one game more.

It is all set to culminate, then, in a mouth-watering clash between two in-form outfits in SE25!