“Obviously it was an absolutely amazing number of fans that came out today,” captain Aimee Everett said. “We appreciate every single one of them that made the journey, and they helped us in the game – we could hear them from minute one to minute 90.”

Percival added: “The crowd here were amazing today. It’s good to have so many fans and the crowd were great; they helped us to the three points. Scoring a goal in front of them and hearing them go crazy… it’s a great feeling.

“It’s a thanks to all of them for coming, and hopefully we can get them to the rest of the games.”

What to expect

Supporters can expect plenty more family-friendly fun for all ages at Selhurst Park, as well as the chance to meet the players at the full-time whistle.

Ticket prices for the game against Sunderland at Selhurst Park on Sunday, 28th April are outlined below.

For those looking to experience the season finale in more style, Premium tickets (priced at £25 per adult, and £15 for U18s/Concessions) – which includes Directors’ Box seating and access to the Malcolm Allison Lounge – are also available.

If you are a supporter with any accessibility requirements, please contact our dedicated Disability Liaison Officer, Rhianna Odartey, either by email dlo@cpfc.co.uk or call 0208 760 6000. Limited parking is available for supporters with a blue badge.

Pricing

Adult : £13

: £13 STH and Members : £5

: £5 Under-16s : £2

: £2 Families (two adults and two children) : £25 N.B. For a Family Ticket Package, please add two adults and two juniors to your basket and then apply the following code at checkout: CPFCWFAMILY

: £25 Premium : Adult : £25 U18s/Concessions: £15

:

Please note that we encourage supporters booking four or more tickets to print these off before travelling to Selhurst Park; this will help you to avoid delays entering the ground.

There will also be a dedicated section for visiting Sunderland supporters in Block B of the Main Stand, with tickets priced at the same rate.

Supporters should ensure that their e-ticket correct states 'Selhurst Park' and they have been allocated a seat number.

If supporters have received an e-ticket that states 'VBS Community Stadium,' please delete this e-ticket.

Match Details