The list of players whose loans at the club are coming to an end comprises Demi Lambourne, Ria Percival, Lexi Potter, Araya Dennis, Lucy Watson and Keira Barry.

Goalkeeper Lambourne joined the Eagles four weeks into the Championship campaign and quickly made herself a consistent starter in Laura Kaminski’s side, making 19 appearances in all competitions.

The ‘keeper kept clean sheets in four of the Eagles’ last five matches and also played a starring role in Palace’s memorable FA Cup campaign this season, with a vital penalty stop against Blackburn and a handful of terrific saves against then-holders Chelsea.

Percival became Palace’s first January arrival, bringing an abundance of experience and knowledge to a young Eagles side, slotting seamlessly into the back line.

It wasn’t just Percival’s resolute defending which helped her side to the title, however, as her crisp low strike against Watford set the Eagles up for a 3-0 win in Palace’s second-ever victory at Selhurst Park.

Young midfielder Potter joined on loan from Chelsea two weeks into the 2023/24 season, having become the youngest female player to sign a professional contract in the country, and enjoyed a break-out campaign in senior football.

The 17-year-old settled herself into the heart of Palace’s midfield and showcased her ability on the ball, impressing with her calmness and precision.

Dennis was another young Lionesses star to join Kaminski’s team in the summer, initially on a dual-registration with Arsenal, and burst onto the scene with a debut winning goal against Birmingham City at St Andrews.

The teenager registered a number of assists and goals throughout the campaign, and even picked up the Championship Goal of the Season award for her spectacular long-distance strike away to Charlton Athletic.

Watson, who was returning from an ACL injury made a loan switch from Chelsea at the start of the season, and played eight times in all competitions.

The versatile forward registered her first assist in December’s 6-0 FA Cup win over Chatham Town, and proved a big character in the Palace dressing room.

Barry joined on loan from Manchester United in the summer, but sadly saw her time on the pitch limited due to injuries, featuring once.

That sole appearance will be one that Barry always remembers, however, as she netted her first senior goal 11 minutes into her debut off the bench: a well-taken first-time finish against Chatham Town in the FA Cup.

The club would like to express its sincere gratitude to all six players, who all played important roles on and off the pitch during our title-winning season, and wish them all the best for their next chapters.