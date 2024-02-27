Following a spectacular last time out in SE25, when Palace faced Southampton and a club-record 4,442 tickets were sold, the Eagles return to the grandest stage when they host the Hornets!
With just seven games left to go, Palace Women remain in the hunt for promotion from the 2023/24 Championship; at the time of writing, they are just one point behind league leaders Sunderland, with a game in hand and a stronger goal difference.
Palace fans can expect, then, another hugely entertaining afternoon at Selhurst Park – and you can book now!