As Kaminski herself said following the previous match at Selhurst Park: "It was a great game for the neutral with seven goals, and the fans had a great day because there were loads of fans young and old at the ground watching the game, which is fantastic.

“The atmosphere the fans have created for us to play at home has been electric this season.

"When we're at home, we really feel them there, and they help with our intensity. They help us with our belief. They make players feel loved. We love them being at the ground.”

Midfielder Kirsten Reilly added: “It was amazing. We heard them from the first minute until the last.

“It was really nice to have everyone down. Hopefully we’ll be able to keep building our attendances for future games as well, but it was really nice to have everyone there.”

MATCH DETAILS

Palace Women v Watford

Sunday, 24th March 2024

Selhurst Park

14:00 GMT

Limited parking is available for supporters with a blue badge. Please email DLO@cpfc.co.uk with the subject line 'Parking v Watford Women' to book a spot.