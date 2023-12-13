At the midway point of the campaign, the Eagles remain in the hunt for promotion from the 2023/24 Championship; at the time of writing, they are just two points behind league leaders Charlton, with a game in hand.

What’s more, Laura Kaminski’s Palace have continued their incredible goalscoring form, netting a division-high 34 goals in just 10 league matches, and averaging well over three goals-per-game across all competitions!

Palace fans can expect, then, another hugely entertaining afternoon at Selhurst Park when the Eagles host Watford on Sunday, 24th March 2024 (kick-off 14:00 GMT) – and you can book now!

Fans booking before 23rd February can enjoy a 50% off ‘early bird’ discount (no discount code required).