The match will be Palace's third of the season at Selhurst Park, following our recent win there against Sheffield United – our first Championship win in SE25 – and a massive match against Southampton in November.

On that occasion, a club-record 4,451 tickets were sold – but that record has now been broken for Sunday, and we're hoping for a similarly spectacular atmosphere when the Eagles return to the grandest stage to host the Hornets!

With just five games left to go, Palace Women remain in a title race for the 2023/24 Championship; at the time of writing, they are just one point behind league leaders Sunderland, with a game in hand and a stronger goal difference.

Matchday will once again offer up fun for all the family, with family games and activities in SE25, as well as the opportunity to meet the players at the end of the match!

Every goal, every game and every point could be massive, so Palace fans can once again expect another hugely entertaining afternoon at Selhurst Park – and you can book now!