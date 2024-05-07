The Wales international enjoyed an outstanding individual campaign at the pointe of Palace’s attack, scoring 23 times in 27 appearances in all competitions.

Hughes’ total includes 16 goals in 21 league appearances, as the No. 9 not only fired her team to the Championship trophy and a first-ever promotion to the Women’s Super League – but herself to personal glory too, finishing as the division’s top scorer.

Among Hughes’ goals were Palace’s first goal of the season, a 102nd-minute header to against Reading on the opening day; a four-goal haul in the 9-1 win over Durham, our club-record victory; and a crucial match-winner against Birmingham City at the VBS Community Stadium in April.