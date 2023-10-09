Ziegler is a leading global logistics service provider and during the three-year partnership its branding will feature on LED screens and TVs at Selhurst Park LED and across the club’s full range of digital channels.

Barry Webber, Crystal Palace Chief Commercial Officer, said: “We are delighted to announce this new partnership with Ziegler UK, who have an excellent reputation in their industry. We look forward to working closely with them over the next three years and enjoying a successful commercial partnership.”

Lee Marshall, Managing Director of Ziegler UK, said: “We’re delighted to be joining Crystal Palace on this exciting journey. Much like the club, Ziegler are a forward-thinking business, full of ambition, and this alliance represents a significant milestone for us.

“The dedication, passion and commitment to excellence that Crystal Palace exemplifies mirror our own core principles of authenticity, entrepreneurship, expertise and reliability.

“We are confident that this partnership will bring about opportunities for both organisations. Ziegler’s expertise in global freight transportation, logistics and supply chain management will provide great opportunity throughout the Crystal Palace community and beyond”.