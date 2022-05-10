The run saw the supporters at their best on the national stage when turning Wembley red and blue, a 4-0 thrashing of Everton at Selhurst and then-Hartlepool manager Graeme Lee’s wife Gemma supported for life-saving cancer treatment.

The campaign began on the road to Millwall, with Palace facing the Lions competitively for the first time since 2012/13. Michael Olise burst onto the scene with a match-winning performance, netting a goal to remember from the right-wing.

Next up Palace and Hartlepool fans formed a bond during the fourth round, with the Monkey Hangers bringing a huge travelling support for a game enjoyed by both clubs.

Stoke City and Everton then brought differing challenges to SE25, with Patrick Vieira’s men showing their resilient side against the Potters and their prolific side against the Toffees.

The Stoke game also saw Tayo Adaramola awarded his first senior start after making his debut against Hartlepool, meaning this season’s competition is one to remember for the young Academy full-back.

The south Londoners eventually exited the cup against a strong Chelsea team, but created another highlight with their support under the arch.

The Moment of the Season was voted for by fan token holders on socios.com, and presented by a supporter, Chris Fisher, to Joel Ward at the free-to-attend awards evening at Boxpark Croydon.

