The Eagles' trip to Aston Villa will now take place on Sunday, 15th May (14:00 BST) - although the game will be moved should Palace qualify for the FA Cup final.
The subsequent midweek sees Patrick Vieira's men travel to Goodison Park for a repeat of the FA Cup quarter-final on Thursday, 19th May (20:00 BST).
Aston Villa v Palace
- Sunday, 15th May
- 14:00 BST
- Villa Park
- Live audio commentary on Palace TV+
Everton v Palace
- Thursday, 19th May
- 19:45 BST
- Goodison Park
- Live audio commentary on Palace TV+