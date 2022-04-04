The Eagles' trip to Aston Villa will now take place on Sunday, 15th May (14:00 BST) - although the game will be moved should Palace qualify for the FA Cup final.

The subsequent midweek sees Patrick Vieira's men travel to Goodison Park for a repeat of the FA Cup quarter-final on Thursday, 19th May (20:00 BST).

Aston Villa v Palace

Sunday, 15th May

14:00 BST

Villa Park

Live audio commentary on Palace TV+

Everton v Palace