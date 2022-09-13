Palace will travel to West Ham United on Sunday, 6th November at 14:00 GMT, with the game having moved due to the hosts’ Europa League participation the preceding Thursday.

The following weekend will see the Eagles take on Nottingham Forest at the City Ground, with the game remaining at 15:00 GMT on Saturday, 12th November.

These are the final round of Premier League fixtures before the mid-season break for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, which begins on Sunday, 20th November. England’s first match is against Iran on Monday, 21st November (13:00 GMT).

West Ham v Palace

Sunday, 6th November

14:00 GMT

London Stadium

Live audio commentary on Palace TV+

Nottingham Forest v Palace

Saturday, 12th November

15:00 GMT

City Ground

Live audio commentary on Palace TV+

Ticketing details for both November fixtures will be confirmed in due course.