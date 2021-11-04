Palace notched three draws and one win from a daunting run of fixtures in October: holding Leicester City, Arsenal and Newcastle United before rounding off the month in style with a 2-0 win over Manchester City.

The results mean Vieira has overseen six draws and two wins from 10 league games in charge, facing seven of the current top half in that time.

October saw Palace net seven goals from their four games, with the City victory inflicting a third of the current champions' goals conceded this season.

Supporters can help Vieira beat Thomas Tuchel, David Moyes and Jurgen Klopp to scoop Manager of the Month by voting for him here.

Voting closes at midday (GMT) on Monday, 8th November.