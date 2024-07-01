The 27-year-old attacking midfielder has starred at the highest level for club and country, and joins Palace following the expiration of his contract at Serie A side Lazio.

Kamada will be reunited at Palace with manager Oliver Glasner, under whom he won the UEFA Europa League at Eintracht Frankfurt in 2021/22, scoring five times en route to the final, before converting his penalty in the final shoot-out against Rangers in Seville.

The midfielder recorded an eye-catching 40 goals and 33 assists in just 179 appearances in Frankfurt – scoring on his three previous visits to London against Arsenal (two), West Ham (both in the UEFA Europa League) and Tottenham (in the Champions League) – and also lifted the 2017/18 German Cup trophy.

Kamada’s decorated career has also encompassed spells at Japanese sides Sagan Tosu and J.League U-22; Belgian top-flight side Sint-Truiden, where he recorded 25 goal involvements in just 36 matches; and, most recently, a single season with Lazio.

Hailing from Iyo, on the small Japanese island of Shikoku, Kamada has also scored 7 times in 33 games as a senior international, winning 4 caps at the 2022 FIFA World Cup finals in Qatar, including starts in his country’s famous group-stage victories over Germany and Spain.

Kamada becomes Palace’s second summer signing following the arrival of Morocco international Chadi Riad.

Chairman Steve Parish: “Daichi is a truly exceptional talent. He has been one of Europe’s best attacking midfielders in recent seasons and his experience, technical quality and commitment mark him out as an excellent addition to our already talented squad.

“I am delighted that Daichi has chosen to join Crystal Palace from the many options he had and work once more with Oliver. I am certain Palace fans will relish watching him in the weeks, months and years to come at Selhurst Park.”

Kamada said: “I’m excited to be joining Crystal Palace, and to be working with Oliver – who is a coach I know well – again. I am looking forward to testing myself in the Premier League, and hopefully the club and I can achieve all of our objectives together.”

Everyone at Palace would like to welcome Daichi to south London and wish him the very best for his career in red and blue.