Since joining from Genk in January 2024, the Colombia international has played an integral part in Palace’s success, registering six goals and 10 assists in 54 appearances in red and blue.

This season alone, Muñoz has scored important goals in our FA Cup run against Doncaster Rovers and Millwall; netted the winner against Brighton & Hove Albion at Selhurst Park; twice won the club’s Goal of the Month award; and was voted NET88 Player of the Month in February.

At the other end of the pitch, no other Premier League defender this season has won more tackles than Muñoz’s 106, while he ranks highly among the league’s top full-backs for both sprints and distance covered.

Chairman Steve Parish said: “This is fantastic news for Crystal Palace. Daniel is the epitome of an excellent professional, giving his all in every match and training session.

“He has made a great impact since arriving in South London last year, and I am delighted that he has chosen to commit his future to the club.”

Muñoz added: "From day one, I felt the energy on the field at Selhurst Park – now, it's my home."