The 20-year-old Academy defender made four National League appearances at Meadowbank in the first half of 2022/23, but will now spend the remainder of the season with Billericay in the Isthmian League Premier Division.

A versatile defender capable of playing anywhere across the back line, Quick made 21 appearances for the Academy team which narrowly missed out on the 20/21 U18 Premier League South title.

Quick went on to make 13 appearances for Palace’s Under-23s last season, impressing enough to earn an appearance off the bench against Manchester United in the 22/23 pre-season tour of Australia and Singapore.

Everyone at Palace would like to wish Dan well for his loan spell at Billericay.