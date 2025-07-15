The 21-year-old initially joined the club from Chelmsford City in 2021 and has gone from strength to strength with the Under-21s side.

After an initial loan back to Chelmsford City, Imray featured as a major part of Darren Powell’s U21s side which made it to the Premier League International Cup final in 2022/23.

In 2023/24, Imray had a strong season where he helped the U21s go one better to lift the International Cup. He also had his best-ever season in terms of goals and assists, with nine and 12 respectively to his name in 36 appearances.

He then went on loan to Bromley ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, where he played 42 games in all competitions - scoring twice and registering nine assists.