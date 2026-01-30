The 22-year-old steps up to the Championship after spending the first half of the campaign on loan at League One side Blackpool, where he made 16 appearances in all competitions, scoring twice and providing two assists.

Imray joined Palace permanently from Chelmsford City in February 2021, returning to the National League South side on loan later that year.

The defender went on to play a key role in Darren Powell’s U21s, helping the side reach the Premier League International Cup final in 2022/23 before successfully lifting the trophy the following season. During that campaign, he enjoyed his most productive spell in front of goal, recording nine goals and 12 assists in 36 appearances.

He then went on loan to Bromley ahead of the 2024/25 season, where he turned out 42 times in all competitions, scoring twice and registering nine assists, to earn the club’s Young Player of the Season award.

Everyone at Palace would like to wish Danny the very best of luck during his loan spell.