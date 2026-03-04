The final round of fixtures in the WSL2 have been confirmed to take place on Saturday 2nd May with all matches kicking off at 15:00 and available to watch on YouTube.

As a reminder, the teams that finish first and second are automatically promoted - whilst the team who finishes third has an opportunity to take the final Barclays WSL spot if they win the Play Off against the 12th placed Barclays WSL team, a new feature for this season.

Palace currently occupy that third-spot, and will host Portsmouth in the final game of the regular season at the VBS Community Stadium on Saturday 2nd May.

Should Palace finish the season in third, they will then contest the Play Off with the 12th-place WSL team - read below the find out the details.

Final Game details

Fixture: Crystal Palace Women v Portsmouth Women

Date: Saturday, 2nd May

Time: 15:00 GMT

Venue: VBS Community Stadium

Competition: Barclays Women's Super League 2

The Play Off details

The final curtain comes down on the season at the Play-Off, the one-off game presented by Mercedes-Benz, which will determine who takes the final spot in the expanded Barclays WSL next season.

Due to the Barclays WSL2 season finishing a week earlier, it was agreed that the Play Off will take place at the home ground of the participating Barclays WSL2 club.

Both competing clubs will be given an equal spilt of general admission tickets.