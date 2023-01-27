The 21-year-old spent the first half of the season with Queen’s Park in the Scottish Championship, where he made eight appearances.

After returning to Palace earlier this month, Boateng will now further his development with Dover in National League South.

Primarily a full-back, Boateng is also capable of playing in midfield, and was a mainstay in Paddy McCarthy’s Under-23s side which finished fifth in Premier League 2 Division 1 last season.

Everyone at Palace would like to wish David well for his loan spell at Dover.