The 20-year-old spent last season on loan at Pride Park and enjoyed a bright start to the campaign with the Rams, scoring against Bristol City, although injury ultimately restricted him to just 12 appearances in all competitions.

Despite this Ozoh made a positive impression and will now return for a second spell at Derby, who finished 19th in the EFL Championship last time out.

The midfielder became Palace’s youngest-ever Premier League player in January 2023, and went on to lift the 2023/24 Premier League International Cup trophy at Selhurst Park with our Under-21s side.

Everyone at Crystal Palace wishes David the best of luck for his second spell at Derby.