In July 2024, Benamar signed his scholarship ahead of the 2024/25 season He made his debut against Birmingham City in August 2024, where he registered an assist and kept a clean sheet.

He scored his first goal for the U18s against Leicester City in October 2024. By the end of the season, Benamar made 20 appearances for the U18s - where he netted once and assisted four times.

The left wing-back also made an appearance for the Under-21s, as well as featuring for England in all three of their UEFA European U17 Championship games in the summer.

When putting pen to paper, Benamar said: “It’s a very good feeling, I’m very happy, it’s something I’ve always dreamt about when I was younger and I’m happy it’s come true.”