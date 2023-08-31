The 26-year-old England international has signed a five-year contract with the club, and becomes Palace’s third senior arrival of the summer transfer window alongside Jefferson Lerma and Matheus França.

A product of United’s academy, Cumbria-born Henderson is widely regarded as one of the country’s finest goalkeepers, renowned for his sharp reflexes, impressive shot-stopping and accurate distribution.

Whilst accumulating 29 appearances for the Red Devils – playing in the UEFA Champions League and Europa League – Henderson has also starred across loan spells at Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest in the top flight.

He secured the Championship Golden Glove as the Blades won promotion in 2018/19, winning the club’s Young Player of the Year award, before collecting 24 clean sheets in 67 Premier League games over the last four years, spent in Sheffield, Manchester and Nottingham.

Henderson was part of the England squad that won the Under-20 World Cup in Slovakia in June 2017, and made his senior debut in a 3-0 win over the Republic of Ireland in November 2020.

Confirming the signing, Chairman Steve Parish said: “Dean is a fantastic addition to our squad and goalkeeping unit. We have been long-term admirers of Dean's, following his ascension through the ranks at Manchester United and England, but also his impressive achievements whilst on loan at Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United."

Henderson said: “I’m absolutely delighted and buzzing to be here. I can’t wait to get started.

“This club has got great fans and has a lot of top players who are hungry to succeed. There’s something being built here, and I really want to be a part of it."