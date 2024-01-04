The save in question saw Henderson dive high to his right to keep out Bernardo Silva’s curling effort in what was the ‘keeper’s league debut for Palace against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

Arriving in the 64th minute and with the Eagles 2-0 down, the impressive stop prevented the reigning Premier League champions from getting out of sight, providing Palace with the platform to go on and secure the most remarkable of draws in stoppage time.

Henderson’s nomination comes alongside that of Michael Olise for Premier League Player of the Month.

Supporters can help the Palace goalkeeper claim the Save of the Month prize – aiming to see off Alisson, Wes Foderingham, Djordje Petrović, Jordan Pickford and Guglielmo Vicario – by voting for Dean Henderson here.