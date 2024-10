Three points, a clean sheet and a nomination. It keeps getting better for Palace stalwart Dean Henderson after denying fellow England international James Maddison on the stroke of half-time at Selhurst Park.

Destiny Udogie cut it back towards Maddison for a first-time effort inside the box, though Henderson reacted sharply - diving low down to his left to divert the ball across the face of goal and out for an eventual corner.

Watch the save in the video below!