The 27-year-old joined Crystal Palace from Queens Park Rangers in August 2020, and has gone on to become one of the club’s greatest-ever players.

The scorer of our first-ever winning goal in a major competition final, Eze also netted in our third-round, quarter-final and semi-final victories, en route to our historic FA Cup triumph last season.

He departs the club with 40 goals and 28 assists in 169 appearances for Palace to his name – many of them important, spectacular, or both.

A six-time Player of the Month and two-time Goal of the Season winner at Palace, he has also been tireless in his extensive charity work in South London, and was recognised as one of our PFA Community Champions last season.

Eze won 12 senior caps for England whilst with Palace and, in March, became only our third-ever England international goalscorer – and our first since Peter Taylor in 1976.

Chairman Steve Parish said: “Throughout five years here, Eberechi has been an incredible presence, having had a huge impact on Crystal Palace Football Club and been an inspiration for the people of South London.

"Eberechi's journey is truly incredible: from being released from multiple clubs, to scoring the Cup final-winning goal, and helping bring the club its first major trophy in 164 years, he is a huge inspiration and role model.

"Just as importantly, and no less inspirationally, Ebs is a great person, always positive, always a positive presence, and humble in his dealings with everyone, regularly giving his time to the club's charity and other philanthropy. He epitomises everything good about the modern footballer.

“We, as a club, will always hold Ebs in our hearts and wish him all the success for the future. He will always be welcome back at Selhurst Park.”

Forever South London & Proud.