The strike – which arrived in the 14th minute of the match at Anfield last month – epitomised the Eagles’ outstanding team performances of late.
Palace harried and harassed Liverpool in possession throughout, prompting errors not often seen from a Jürgen Klopp side, on our way to a 1-0 victory.
Our winning goal arrived when, at the culmination of 21 slick passes, a fabulous team move saw Adam Wharton find Michael Olise, who slid Tyrick Mitchell in behind. The left wing-back picked his head up and found Eze, who slotted home from six yards.