The 25-year-old attacker has put pen-to-paper on a new deal until 2027.

Having signed for Palace from Queens Park Rangers in August 2020, Eze has established himself as one of the Premier League’s most exciting forward talents and made his 100th appearance for the club against Fulham in September.

Palace’s top scorer last season featured in all 38 Premier League matches, netting 10 times and providing four assists, as well as earning his first two senior caps for England against Malta and Scotland.

Eze joins fellow internationals Michael Olise, Sam Johnstone and Jordan Ayew in committing their long-term futures to Palace this season.