He sealed a 2-1 win in the process, capping off the first of two comeback victories for Palace last month.

Yesterday Eze also received the Player of the Month trophy, having scored twice in October – also bagging against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

He scooped Goal of the Month with almost 48% of the vote, with Anna Filbey's remarkable half-volley v Durham coming second on 25% and Wilfried Zaha's winner v Wolves third on 16%. You can see a full breakdown below.

After the game Eze said: "I’ve gone past the player and it’s just me and the ‘keeper. To be calm and be composed is all I wanted to do and I put it into the corner, which is good.

"It’s been a while. We’ve been working hard and putting in the performances and it’s good to get rewarded today."