Finishing as runner-up was Vicente Guaita on 23% and Odsonne Edouard finished third on 21.9%. You can see a full breakdown of results below.

This is Ebs' third Player of the Month award since joining Palace in summer 2020, with other trophies received in January 2021 and November 2020.

Speaking to Palace TV having collected the award, Eze said: "It’s been a good month. We’ve worked hard and the team have done well. I think that’s the most important thing.

"I want to enjoy playing football, want to entertain, want to create and be effective in what I’m doing. With the players around it makes it easy.

"Thank you very much for voting. It’s good to know you guys appreciate what I’m doing and long may it continue."