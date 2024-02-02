The 24-year-old midfielder joined Palace in the summer of 2022, but found her season curtailed after just four appearances when she sustained a long-term injury in January of last year.

Having undergone a successful rehabilitation, Noble featured in Palace’s matchday squad against Reading in December, and will now return to the club from whose academy she graduated in a bid to gain valuable minutes on the pitch.

Noble joins Oxford at a pivotal moment in their FA Women’s National League South campaign, as the U’s push for promotion from the third tier of the women’s game.

Everybody at Palace would like to wish Ellie the very best of luck with her loan spell at Oxford.