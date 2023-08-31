The Three Lions are taking on Ukraine on Saturday, 9th September (17:00 BST) in their latest European Championship qualifier, before meeting Scotland at Hampden Park on Tuesday, 12th September (19:45 BST) for the 150th anniversary of the first meeting of the sides.

Eze will be looking for his second cap after making his debut against Malta in June – a game in which Guéhi started and earned a clean sheet on his fourth appearance for England. Johnstone has three caps for the Three Lions.

It is the second successive time all three have been called up, with the trio set to feature under former Palace captain Gareth Southgate once again.

Remember, you can keep up to date with how all of Palace’s September internationals are getting on via social media and on cpfc.co.uk.

Ukraine v England

Saturday, 9th September

17:00 BST

Tarczyński Stadium, Poland

UEFA European Championship qualifying

Scotland v England