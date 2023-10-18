Now in its sixth season, the competition gives Premier League fans a shot at glory on the virtual pitch, by mixing it with the best from other top-tier sides and winning silverware for their favourite club.

For the first time, players will compete in the tournament in EA SPORTS FC 24, with a £100,000 prize pool on offer and seats available for the winning club in the UEFA eChampions League and the FC Pro World Championships.

Open to UK residents aged 16 and over, players of all abilities can register now for the tournament and will compete for a place in the Club Play-offs by participating in a series of online open qualification tournaments in November.

From there, each of the 20 Premier League clubs will narrow down the competitors in December, from which they will take forward two players, one per console, to represent them across the two Finals weekends on 20th & 21st January and 23rd & 24th March 2024.