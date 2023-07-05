The collaboration, which began in 2018, will see eToro branding visible on perimeter advertising systems around Selhurst Park and the Women’s team home ground, while eToro will also be teaming up with both men’s and women’s teams on activations throughout the season.

The partnership deal extension with Palace Women represents an exciting opportunity for the side, after the team broke several attendance records last season at both Selhurst Park and the highest-ever recorded attendance for a Women’s fixture at Hayes Lane, following back-to-back top five finishes in the Women’s Championship.

Barry Webber, Chief Commercial Officer, at Crystal Palace FC said: “We are delighted to be extending our partnership with eToro, which began with the club in 2018. eToro is an innovative and globally recognised brand, and this partnership is a significant part of our commercial growth strategy for the Palace Women’s team. We look forward to more success on and off the pitch together.”

Stephanie Wilks-Wiffen, Director of Marketing at eToro commented: “Football and investing have traditionally been male dominated activities but in the last few years, this has been turned on its head. With the explosion of women’s football, and the growing number of female retail investors, it makes complete sense for eToro to have a presence at women’s games, where we can support the continued growth of this sporting community.

"After a season in which the average attendance at women’s games almost tripled, and with the Word Cup now just weeks away, we couldn’t be joining the women’s game at a more exciting time. Hopefully our presence at matches can encourage more women to consider investing as a way of improving their financial future.”