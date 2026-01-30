The 24-year-old joins Palace on loan until the end of the season, with the club having the option to make the transfer permanent. He will wear the No. 29 shirt.

Skilful forward Guessand – born on the French island of Corsica – is a product of the Nice academy. After impressive loan spells at Lausanne-Sport and Nantes, he excelled in 2024/25, scoring 12 goals as Nice finished fourth in Ligue 1 and winning the club’s Player of the Season award.

Those performances led to a summer switch to Villa, for whom he made his full debut against Palace earlier this season.

Guessand is also a senior Ivory Coast international and has won 19 caps for his country, scoring three goals, including one last month at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Chairman Steve Parish said: “Evann is an exciting talent who we are confident will flourish on the South London stage.

“His arrival further bolsters our forward options, as we look to push on in the Premier League and in Europe in the second half of the season.”

Guessand said: "I'm really, really excited. I was waiting for this moment for a very long time, and I'm excited to play with my new teammates.

"I think, with the quality we have, we can achieve something."

Everyone at Palace would like to welcome Evann to South London and wish him the very best for his career in red and blue.