The promising young goalkeeper has joined Palace to continue her progress in the Barclays Women’s Super League 2.

Annets, a former Reading academy standout, made her senior debut against Tottenham Hotspur in the Continental Cup group stage in October 2023.

She has also represented England's Under-19s, earning her first youth international cap in a 5-0 win over Denmark.

Despite her young age, she is known for her composure with the ball at her feet and her ability to dominate the penalty area.

Her move to Palace follows a successful loan spell at Portsmouth, where she gained valuable experience in the then-named Barclays Women’s Championship.

Manager Jo Potter said: “We are delighted to welcome Eve to Crystal Palace; she is a promising young goalkeeper with a bright future and a fantastic addition to our squad.”

Speaking on her move, Annets said: “Absolutely stoked to be here. There is a really good set-up here and I want to be part of it. I am really, really excited.”