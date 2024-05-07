Just under 24 hours after Oliver Glasner’s Men’s team thumping 4-0 win over Manchester United at Selhurst Park; one week after Palace Women’s historic Championship triumph; and one week ahead of another Premier League International Cup final for the Under-21s; there was much to celebrate across the club.

Another sizeable crowd of supporters attended Croydon’s Fairfield Halls for an evening of recognition of the 23/24 campaign's achievements.

For the Men’s team, it was Mateta who came away with an awards double, winning not only Player of the Season, but also sharing the Players’ Player of the Season Award with Joachim Andersen. Eze, meanwhile, took the 23/24 Goal of the Season crown for his team goal at Liverpool.

For the Women’s team, free-scoring Elise Hughes picked up the prize for cinch Women’s Player of the Season, with Shanade Hopcroft winning the accolades of her peers by being voted Women's Players’ Player of the Season.

Accolades were also handed out to star players from the Under-18s (Jesse Derry) and Under-21s (Joe Whitworth), along with the Chairman’s Award for Outstanding Contribution (which went to captain Joel Ward), and two PFA Community Champions Awards to Aimee Everett and Chris Richards.