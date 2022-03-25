For the latest ticketing information, please click here.

Palace will travel to Wembley on Sunday, 17th April for a 16:30 BST kick-off.

The semi-final will be broadcast live in the United Kingdom on ITV, STV and UTV, and covered by BBC 5 Live and talkSPORT on the radio. All ticketing details can be found below.

Update: Season Ticket holders with children

All Season Ticket holders will be able to purchase additional junior tickets during ‘Phase 1’ providing the relevant child/children hold a valid 21/22 Junior Membership purchased before 23:59 BST on Monday, March 28th.

Soon, the selling date will be announced, and you will then receive a link from Ticketmaster to register by email - at which point you will need to link your Junior Memberships to your account.

Once this is complete and sales are open, you will be able to purchase one additional ticket per Junior Membership during Phase 1 alongside your personal ticket allocation.

FA Cup ticket information

All current Season Ticket holders and Members will be able to purchase one ticket per Client Reference Number, subject to availability.

Please note, tickets are not yet on sale. Further information will be released soon.

We are imposing a temporary sales cut-off for new Memberships at 23:59 BST on March 28th, for those wishing to access semi-final tickets (in Phase 3, detailed below). However please note, for Memberships purchased between 20th March – 28th March, only those who have a previous transaction history with the club will be eligible to purchase a ticket.

Whilst on-sale dates are TBC, we can confirm that we will sell tickets on the following basis, in chronological order:

Phase 1: All current Season Ticket holders. To enable Season Tickets holders to sit together with friends / family who are also Season Ticket holders, Phase 1 is open to all Season Ticket holders irrespective of the number of loyalty points held.

Phase 2: Current Gold, Junior Gold or International Members with a prior transaction history; the Membership must have purchased prior to 23:59 on 28th March.

Phase 3: Current Adult and Junior Members with a prior booking history; the Membership must have purchased prior to 23:59 on 28th March.

Phase 4: To be determined at a later date after Phases 1 – 3 sales are complete.

All ticket sales are subject to availability. You can purchase Memberships by clicking here now.

We recognise that supporters may wish to attend and sit with friends or family who qualify for tickets in different phases, and in this scenario, supporters will need to wait for the appropriate phase when all supporters in the group can access tickets.

Supporters aged under-14 cannot attend on their own.

Premium Hospitality will also be available. Register your interest on this form.

Further information will follow in due course.

The FA's match ticket terms and conditions can be found here.

Travel information

Engineering works are taking place on the route into Victoria Station. This means Southern services into London will be diverted into London Bridge.

The most direct route to Wembley Park Station from the Croydon area are:

The service to London Bridge

London Underground Jubilee Line to Wembley Park

Ticket FAQs

I am a Season Ticket holder but want to bring my child. What are my options?

If your child is already a Member or Season Ticket holder they will automatically be allocated a phase to purchase a ticket. If they don’t fall into the same phase as you and you wish to purchase together, you will need to wait for the phase allocated to your child.

If your child is not a Member or Season Ticket holder, you will need to purchase them a Membership. Your child will then be allocated a sales phase to purchase in.

If you wish to purchase together you will need to wait for the phase your child has been allocated to purchase your tickets.

Please note, tickets in all sale phases are subject to availability.

You can buy Memberships here, but must do so before 23:59 BST on Monday, 28th March to be eligible to semi-final tickets.

I’m a Season Ticket holder or Member, but I need tickets for all my family. What are my options?

Each person that purchases a ticket for the semi final will need to be a Member or Season Ticket holder. You will need to ensure that all your family have a Membership.

Once their Membership is purchased you will be able to purchase tickets altogether in the sales phase they are allocated. You will have the option to purchase your ticket first if your phase is before your family members or wait to purchase all together.

Please note tickets in all sale phases are subject to availability.

My child has a Junior Membership but cannot attend. Can I buy an adult ticket with their Membership?

Season Ticket holders and Members can only purchase tickets to the relevant age bands. Eg: Juniors can only purchase junior tickets. Juniors under the age of 14 will not be able to purchase a ticket on their own and will need to be purchased with an adult ticket or Senior Ticket.

I have previously held a Season Ticket or Membership but didn’t renew this year. How can I buy?

If you were are Season Ticket holder or Member and are currently neither, you will need to purchase a Membership for the 21/22 season, which you can do here. This must be done before 23:59 BST on Monday, 28th March to be eligible to semi-final tickets.

Once you become a Member you will be given a sales window when you can apply for one ticket.

Please note, tickets in all sale phases are subject to availability.

Can I buy more than one ticket?

The initial allocation of tickets is set to one ticket per Season Ticket holder and Member. Once all Members and Season Ticket holders have had the chance to purchase one ticket, and if tickets still remain, Season Ticket holders and Members will have the option to purchase an additional ticket.

Are hospitality packages available?

Yes. Please click here to register your interest.

Do you have to have a prior booking history to buy Premium Hospitality?

Initial priority will be given to seasonal and regular purchasers of Premium Hospitality, however if you would like to register your interest for hospitality you can do so by clicking here.

Does a previous transaction history include buying from the Club Shop?

A transaction is either a purchase of a ticket, Membership, Season Ticket or merchandise. Please note, your purchase must have been made through your Palace account.

If your only transaction is through the Club Shop for merchandise, please email your receipt of purchase to: semifinal@cpfc.co.uk before attempting to purchase.

I do have a transaction history but it’s linked to an old email address. What should I do?

Please contact the Box Office on boxoffice@cpfc.co.uk. They will be able to amend your details to your current email address.

I’ve never bought anything from the club, but bought a Membership before 23:59 on March 28th. Can I get a ticket?

No, only Members that have a previous purchase history with the club will be able to have the opportunity to purchase a ticket.

Why can’t I buy more than one ticket per Membership / Season Ticket?

To ensure a fair process so each Season Ticket holder and Member can have the opportunity to purchase a ticket for the semi-final, the initial allocation is one per person.

If tickets are still available after all Season Ticket holders and Members have had their chance to purchase, more sale phases will be released.

Can I share my ticket with someone else?

Tickets are non-transferable.

I’m registered disabled. How do I purchase?

You first have to be a Member or Season Ticket holder to have the chance of purchasing a ticket. If you are already one of these we will be in touch with the details of how to purchase.

If you are not you will need to advise us of your disability by emailing dlo@cpfc.co.uk. Please attach any supporting documentation along with your current address and DOB.

Once we have you registered on our system we will call you to pay for your Membership. Then we can advise you how to purchase a ticket.

I need an ambulant seat. How do I book that?

There are a number of ambulant seats at Wembley in a variety of locations. If you are already a Member or Season Ticket holder registered as disabled with us you can contact the club DLO on dlo@cpfc.co.uk during your sales phase to purchase one of these seats, subject to availability.

I am registered disabled and require a Personal Assistant. How do I book?

If your requirement for a Personal Assistant is already registered with the club and you are a current Member or Season Ticket holder, you will be allocated a PA ticket at the point of purchase during your sales phase.

If you are not a current Member and are not registered with us you will need to email DLO@cpfc.co.uk with your particular requirements along with your supporting documentation.

Once you are registered on our system we will call you to pay for you Membership. We can then advise how to purchase a ticket.

Will the club be running any coaches?

This is still unknown and will be updated soon.

Is there parking?

The club does not hold any parking spaces. There are various parking solutions in and around Wembley. Find out more by clicking here.

I live overseas. How can I guarantee a ticket so I can book travel?

You are unable to guarantee a ticket and we would advise that you should not book any travel or hotels until you have secured a ticket. If you are a current 21/22 Member you will be given a sales phase when you are able to purchase a ticket.

Will tickets be digital or printed?

Tickets are printed by Wembley and will be dispatched via first-class post by our ticketing partner.