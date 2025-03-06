The Eagles will travel to Craven Cottage for an all-Premier League last-eight clash on Saturday, 29th March, kicking off at 12:15 GMT.

The match will be shown live in the United Kingdom on ITV1, STV and ITVX.

Palace will enjoy a swift return to the Cottage, having won there 2-0 in the Premier League just last month. It is only the second time in FA Cup history the two clubs have been drawn together, the previous tie coming way back in 1907, when Palace triumphed in a second-round replay.

It will be the 54th meeting between the two across all competitions, with Palace winning on 15 occasions.

With no replays this season, should the match end in a draw, extra-time and penalties will decide who advances to the semi-finals.

Palace will be looking to build on previous wins over Stockport, Doncaster and Millwall that have paved the way to the last eight, as they chase the prospect of another famous run to Wembley.

Stay tuned to cpfc.co.uk for ticketing details for the FA Cup quarter-final clash.