The young Eagles’ semi-final opponents will be confirmed when the two sides meet in their quarter-final clash on Wednesday, 18th March at Old Trafford (19:00 GMT).

Palace booked their place in the last four with a dramatic 3–2 comeback victory over five-time winners and reigning champions Aston Villa on Tuesday evening (10th March) under the lights at Villa Park.

It marks the first time in 29 years that Palace have reached the semi-finals of the FA Youth Cup.

The club last progressed this far during their run to the 1997 final, a side featuring future first-team players including Clinton Morrison, Wayne Carlisle and Hayden Mullins.

Full fixture details – including the confirmed date, kick-off time and broadcast information – will be announced in due course. The semi-final ties must be played by Saturday, 11th April 2026.

Should the tie be level after 90 minutes, extra time – and, if required, a penalty shootout – will determine who progresses to the final.

If Palace progress, we will face the winners of Manchester City / Everton vs Blackburn Rovers away in the final, which must be played before Saturday, 9th May.