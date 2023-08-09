The 19-year-old grew up in Croydon and has been at Palace since joining at Under-11s. He was part of the Academy sides to win the Floodlit Cup in 2015 and take the Under-18s Premier League title race down to the final day in 2021.

His penchant for the spectacular saw him notch a number of memorable goals, including an excellent finish against Dinamo Zagreb which won Palace’s Goal of the Month award in February.

Mooney will join a Real Valladolid side looking for an instant return to La Liga this season. They will be familiar to Palace fans, having faced the Eagles at Selhurst Park in December 2022 during the World Cup break.

Everyone at Crystal Palace would like to thank Fionn for his efforts at the club, and would like to wish him the very best for the future.