The young Eagles head to the Lamex Stadium on Thursday, 5th February, with kick-off scheduled for 19:00 GMT.

Palace secured their place in the fifth round in emphatic fashion, recording a 4-0 victory over Newcastle United under the lights at Whitley Park.

David Angibeaud opened the scoring from close range on the half-hour mark, before Benji Casey doubled the advantage shortly after the restart. Palace continued to press, with Angibeaud adding his second of the evening and Casey netting a fourth to cap off an impressive performance.

Stevenage, meanwhile, made club history by reaching the fifth round of the competition for the first time. Boro claimed a 3-1 victory over Bolton Wanderers, with Lenny Brown making the breakthrough. After Bolton levelled, goals from Riley England and Faith Mustafa sealed a memorable night for the Hertfordshire side.

A Category three Academy, Stevenage compete in the Youth Alliance League, which features U18 sides from Category three and Category four academies across the EFL and Premier League, alongside selected National League clubs. Boro currently sit third in the table on 39 points, five behind leaders AFC Wimbledon.

As per Youth Cup regulations, ties level after 90 minutes will be decided by extra time, with a penalty shootout to follow if required.

Full fixture and ticket information for the tie can be found below for supporters.