The young Eagles will host the young Reds on Wednesday, 22nd April under the lights at Selhurst Park, with kick-off scheduled for 19:00 GMT.

It’s the first time Palace have reached the U18 Premier League Cup Final, having previously fallen at the semi-final stage in 2023/24 to the same opponents at Carrington.

The young Eagles earned their place in the final with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur, thanks to David Angibeaud’s decisive header with ten minutes remaining.

United return to the final after a 3-1 extra-time victory over West Ham, following a 1-1 draw in normal time, with goals from Nathaniel-Junior Brown and Kai Rooney securing their progression.

Darren Fletcher’s side currently sit second in the U18 Premier League North, two points behind Manchester City.

Further details regarding ticketing and broadcast arrangements will be communicated to supporters in due course.

If the final is level after 90 minutes, the winner will be decided by extra time and, if necessary, penalties.