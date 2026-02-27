The tie will take place on Wednesday, 18th March, with kick-off scheduled for 19:00 GMT at Sutton United’s VBS Community Stadium.

Darren Powell’s side progressed to the last eight after topping Group B on nine points, sealing qualification with a 2–0 victory over Borussia Mönchengladbach to edge out the German side on goal difference and advance alongside Valencia CF.

Real Sociedad B arrive in strong form, having topped Group C with 10 points from three wins and one draw.

Further details regarding ticketing and broadcast arrangements will be communicated to supporters in due course. We will also provide updates should there be any additional changes to the Academy fixture schedule.